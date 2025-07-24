Eco Wave Power Enters African Market with South Africa Feasibility Study

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eco Wave Power Global ( (WAVE) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Eco Wave Power Global announced its strategic entry into the African market by signing an agreement with Africa Great Future Development Ltd to conduct a feasibility study for a wave energy power station at the Port of Ngqura, South Africa. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to expand into regions with high renewable energy demand and significant coastal resources. The initiative aims to address South Africa’s energy challenges, which are currently dominated by coal-fired power plants, by exploring the country’s untapped wave energy potential. This development is part of Eco Wave Power’s broader strategy to demonstrate the scalability and viability of wave energy across diverse global markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (WAVE) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on WAVE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WAVE is a Neutral.

Eco Wave Power Global’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial situation with consistent losses and cash flow issues, but it benefits from strong market momentum and positive strategic developments. The unattractive valuation and financial weaknesses are partially offset by the positive outlook from recent earnings call highlights.



More about Eco Wave Power Global

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is a pioneering onshore wave energy company that transforms ocean and sea waves into clean, cost-efficient electricity using patented technology. The company operates Israel’s first grid-connected wave energy power station and is expanding globally with projects in the U.S., Portugal, Taiwan, and India. It is recognized for its innovative contributions to renewable energy by organizations such as the European Union Regional Development Fund and the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Average Trading Volume: 20,834

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $50.24M



