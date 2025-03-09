Eclipse Metals Partners with Boss Energy for Liverpool Uranium Project

The latest announcement is out from Eclipse Metals Ltd. ( (AU:EPM) ).

Eclipse Metals Ltd has entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement with Boss Energy to advance the Liverpool Uranium Project in Northern Territory, Australia. This strategic partnership allows Boss Energy to earn up to an 80% interest in the project by investing $8 million over seven years, potentially increasing to 90% for an additional $50 million. The alliance enables Eclipse to focus on its rare earth projects in Greenland while maintaining a strong presence in the Australian uranium sector, enhancing shareholder value and accelerating exploration efforts.

Eclipse Metals Ltd is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a focus on uranium and rare earth assets. The company is actively engaged in projects in Australia and Greenland, aiming to contribute to the global critical minerals supply chain.

