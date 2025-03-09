Eclipse Metals Partners with Boss Energy for Liverpool Uranium Project

Boss Energy Limited ( (AU:BOE) ) has provided an announcement.

Eclipse Metals Ltd has entered into a binding option and earn-in agreement with Boss Energy Limited to advance the Liverpool Uranium Project in Northern Territory, Australia. This strategic alliance allows Boss Energy to earn up to an 80% interest in the project by investing up to $8 million in exploration over seven years, with the potential to increase its stake to 90% for an additional $50 million. This partnership enables Eclipse to focus on its rare earth assets in Greenland while maintaining a strong presence in the Australian uranium sector, potentially enhancing shareholder value and accelerating exploration efforts.

Eclipse Metals Ltd is a company involved in the exploration and development of mineral resources, with a focus on uranium and rare earth elements. The company is actively engaged in projects in Australia and Greenland, aiming to contribute to the global critical minerals supply chain.

