EchoIQ Limited Issues Unquoted Options as Part of Strategic Financial Maneuvers

EchoIQ Limited has announced the issuance of 1,500,000 unquoted options set to expire on March 4, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.35. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to potentially enhance its capital structure.

YTD Price Performance: 15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 2,029,298

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$144.2M

