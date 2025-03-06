EchoIQ Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities for Employee Incentive

The latest announcement is out from EchoIQ Limited ( (AU:EIQ) ).

EchoIQ Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including performance rights and options, as part of their employee incentive scheme. This move, involving a total of 14 million securities with various expiration dates and exercise prices, is aimed at enhancing employee engagement and aligning interests with the company’s long-term goals.

More about EchoIQ Limited

YTD Price Performance: 15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 2,029,298

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$144.2M

