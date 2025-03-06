EchoIQ Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

The latest update is out from EchoIQ Limited ( (AU:EIQ) ).

EchoIQ Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Mr. Ken Nelson. On March 4, 2025, Mr. Nelson acquired 4,000,000 unlisted options at a value of $0.25 each, as part of a director appointment agreement. This acquisition marks the first holding of such securities by Mr. Nelson, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction with his increased stake.

YTD Price Performance: 15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 2,029,298

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$144.2M

