EchoIQ Limited Announces Cessation of 3 Million Options

EchoIQ Limited has announced the cessation of certain securities, specifically 3,000,000 options that were set to expire on June 14, 2027. This cessation occurred because the conditions for these securities were not met or became incapable of being satisfied, impacting the company’s issued capital structure.

YTD Price Performance: 15.22%

Average Trading Volume: 2,029,298

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$144.2M

