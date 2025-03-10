EBR Systems Issues 300,000 Unquoted Equity Securities

EBR Systems, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:EBR) ) has shared an announcement.

EBR Systems, Inc. announced the issuance of 300,000 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on various dates at various prices, as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move reflects the company’s strategy to motivate and retain its workforce, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

YTD Price Performance: 63.90%

Average Trading Volume: 566,449

