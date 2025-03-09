EBOS Group Updates Dividend Distribution Details

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) has provided an update.

EBOS Group Limited has announced an update regarding its dividend distribution, specifically the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) strike price. This update pertains to the dividend for the six-month period ending December 31, 2024, with a record date of February 28, 2025. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and may impact investor perceptions and market positioning.

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and animal care industries, providing a range of products and services including pharmaceuticals, medical consumables, and equipment. The company focuses on serving healthcare professionals and institutions across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: 2.35%

Average Trading Volume: 35,480

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.67B

