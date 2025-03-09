EBOS Group Sets Dividend Reinvestment Plan Strike Price

EBOS Group Limited ( (AU:EBO) ) has shared an announcement.

EBOS Group Limited has announced the strike price for shares issued under its dividend reinvestment plan, set at NZ$36.98 per share for the dividend payable on 21 March 2025. This price includes a 2.5% discount to the volume weighted average sale price on NZX, impacting shareholders who opt for additional shares instead of cash, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reinforcing the company’s financial strategy.

More about EBOS Group Limited

EBOS Group Limited operates in the healthcare and animal care industries, providing a range of products and services across New Zealand and Australia. The company focuses on wholesale and distribution of healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical products, as well as veterinary supplies.

YTD Price Performance: 2.35%

Average Trading Volume: 35,480

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.67B

See more data about EBO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.