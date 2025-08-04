Easy Smart Group Appoints New Executive Director to Strengthen Biotech Expertise

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Easy Smart Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2442) ) has provided an update.

Easy Smart Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Wang Jun as an executive director, effective from August 4, 2025. Mr. Wang brings extensive experience in biotechnology, particularly in stem cell research and development, as he is the president and a major shareholder of Yubo International Biotech Limited. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance Easy Smart Group’s expertise in biotechnology, potentially impacting its industry positioning and offering new opportunities for growth.

More about Easy Smart Group Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 86,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more insights into 2442 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue