Eastside Distilling Adopts 2025 Equity Incentive Plan

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Eastside Distilling ( (BLNE) ) just unveiled an update.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. announced the adoption of its 2025 Equity Incentive Plan on February 10, 2025, which offers various stock-based awards to employees and stakeholders, subject to shareholder approval. The plan initially allows for 300,000 shares of common stock, which may increase to 12 million shares following shareholder approval of preferred stock conversion. Additionally, a reverse stock split at a 1-for-10 ratio was authorized, effective March 6, 2025, impacting the number of shares under the plan.

More about Eastside Distilling

YTD Price Performance: -18.94%

Average Trading Volume: 177,311

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.23M

For an in-depth examination of BLNE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.