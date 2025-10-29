Eastern Resources Secures Major Stake in Marengo Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eastern Resources Limited ( (AU:EFE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eastern Resources Limited has entered into a Farm-in Agreement with BGM Investments Pty Ltd to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Marengo Gold Project, located in Queensland. This project, situated within the prolific Queensland mineral belt, is highly prospective for gold and base metals and benefits from proximity to existing processing infrastructure, potentially reducing future mining development costs. The Marengo Gold Project encompasses a significant area with historical exploration indicating multiple gold targets, enhancing the company’s strategic positioning in the region.

Eastern Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in gold and base metals exploration, with a strategic emphasis on projects located in mineral-rich regions such as Queensland, Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 571,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.3M

