Eastern Resources Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

An announcement from Eastern Resources Limited ( (AU:EFE) ) is now available.

Eastern Resources Limited reported its quarterly cash flow for September 2025, highlighting a net cash outflow of $42,000 from operating activities and $245,000 from investing activities. The report indicates a focus on exploration and evaluation, with no significant cash flow from financing activities, suggesting a strategic emphasis on resource development and potential future growth in the mining sector.

Eastern Resources Limited operates in the mining exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing opportunities in the mining sector, with a particular emphasis on mineral exploration projects.

Average Trading Volume: 571,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.3M

