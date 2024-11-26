Eastern Metals Unveils New Drill Targets at Arunta Project

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Eastern Metals Limited has identified three new geophysical anomalies at its Arunta Project in the Northern Territory, following a successful Induced Polarisation survey. These anomalies, located along the strike from the Home of Bullion deposit, present promising drilling targets with the potential for discovering high-grade sulphide lodes. The company plans to secure drilling approvals for further exploration in 2025, enhancing the project’s value.

