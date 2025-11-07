East Side Games Group to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Leaf Mobile Inc ( (TSE:EAGR) ) has provided an update.

East Side Games Group announced it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on November 14th, 2025, followed by a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:EAGR) stock is a Buy with a C$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Leaf Mobile Inc stock, see the TSE:EAGR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:EAGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:EAGR is a Neutral.

Leaf Mobile Inc’s stock score is primarily affected by its financial challenges, including declining revenues and profitability issues. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and valuation metrics highlight significant concerns due to unprofitability. While the recent corporate event is a positive development, it is not enough to significantly alter the overall risk profile.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:EAGR stock, click here.

More about Leaf Mobile Inc

East Side Games Group (ESGG) is a leading Canadian company in the free-to-play mobile gaming industry. The company develops and publishes both original and licensed IP titles, licenses its GameKit platforms, and acquires studios or games to expand its portfolio. ESGG operates over a dozen titles and reaches players worldwide on iOS and Android through in-app purchases and in-game advertising.

Average Trading Volume: 71,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$28.17M

For detailed information about EAGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

