East Buy Holding Limited Invests in Wealth Management Products

East Buy Holding Limited ( (HK:1797) ) has shared an update.

East Buy Holding Limited has announced its subscription to wealth management products offered by China Guangfa Bank (CGB) and China Merchants Bank (CMB). The company has invested RMB100 million in CGB with an expected annualized return of 2.80% and RMB50 million in CMB with a floating return between 2.30% and 3.30%. These transactions are part of East Buy’s strategy to utilize surplus cash for treasury management, reflecting its proactive approach to financial management and investment. The CGB subscription is considered a major transaction due to its size, while the CMB subscription is a discloseable transaction. The company has obtained necessary shareholder approval for the CGB subscription, indicating strong backing from its major shareholder, New Oriental.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1797) stock is a Hold with a HK$20.00 price target.

More about East Buy Holding Limited

Average Trading Volume: 34,042,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$21.37B



