East Africa Metals Partners with JinJiu for Tanzanian Project

East Africa Metals (TSE:EAM) has released an update.

East Africa Metals is collaborating with JinJiu Hong Kong International Investment Ltd. to develop a Memorandum of Understanding for the Magambazi mining project in Tanzania, following government intervention to address previous compliance issues and stalled development with PMM Mining Company Limited. The Tanzanian government, which facilitated the original partnership and is now mediating a resolution, expects a rescue plan for the mining project.

