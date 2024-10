East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

Anthony Hall, a substantial holder in East 33 Limited, has increased his stake in the company to 88.63% following an off-market takeover offer by Yumbah Aquaculture Ltd. This acquisition reflects a strategic move in the aquaculture sector, which investors are watching closely. The increase in voting power underscores the competitive dynamics in the industry.

