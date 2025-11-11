EaseMyTrip Launches ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ for Winter Holidays

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Easy Trip Planners Ltd. ( (IN:EASEMYTRIP) ).

EaseMyTrip has launched the ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ from November 11 to November 15, 2025, offering significant discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. This initiative aims to cater to the increased demand for year-end travel, encouraging customers to plan early and benefit from savings, with additional offers available through partnerships with financial institutions and top brands.

More about Easy Trip Planners Ltd.

EaseMyTrip, operated by Easy Trip Planners Limited, is a prominent online travel platform in India, offering a wide range of travel services including flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages. The company focuses on providing competitive travel deals and enhancing customer experience in the travel industry.

Average Trading Volume: 2,356,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 29.2B INR

