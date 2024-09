EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Ltd has actively engaged in a stock buy-back, purchasing an additional 402,859 shares on the previous day, as part of an ongoing effort to reacquire a total of 24,349,614 shares. This recent financial maneuver, detailed in their latest update, is an example of the company’s market activities aimed at managing their share capital.

