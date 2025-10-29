EagleOne Metals Reports Promising Phase I Exploration Results at Magusi West

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from EagleOne Metals Corporation ( (TSE:EAGL) ) is now available.

EagleOne Metals Corporation has announced the results of its Phase I exploration program at the Magusi West Gold Project in Quebec. The exploration, which included geophysical surveys and soil sampling, identified clusters of anomalous values suggesting potential gold and base metal mineralization. These findings could guide future exploration efforts, including diamond drilling, to unlock further value for stakeholders.

EagleOne Metals Corporation is a Canadian-based explorer focused on precious and base metals. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Magusi West Gold Project located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec, a region renowned for its prolific gold production.

Average Trading Volume: 23,285

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17.55M

