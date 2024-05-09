Eagle Plains Reports High-Grade Uranium Findings

Eagle Plains Resources (TSE:EPL) has released an update.

Eagle Plains Resources and Xcite Resources have announced promising results from their data compilation on the Don Lake uranium project, revealing high-grade uranium near the surface and six uranium showings linked to regional fault systems. The property boasts excellent infrastructure and historical drilling has indicated significant uranium grades, with plans to recommend further fieldwork for 2024.

