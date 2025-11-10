Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Performance and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6486) ).

Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 3.1% and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 75.5% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders with an increased annual dividend per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6486) stock is a Hold with a Yen2884.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6486 Stock Forecast page.

More about Eagle Industry Co., Ltd.

Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing sector. The company focuses on producing industrial equipment and components, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 86,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen135.1B

Find detailed analytics on 6486 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue