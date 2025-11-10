Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Financial Performance and Dividend Increase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest update is out from Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6486) ).
Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 3.1% and profit attributable to owners of the parent rising by 75.5% compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders with an increased annual dividend per share.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6486) stock is a Hold with a Yen2884.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6486 Stock Forecast page.
More about Eagle Industry Co., Ltd.
Eagle Industry Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily involved in the manufacturing sector. The company focuses on producing industrial equipment and components, catering to various market needs.
Average Trading Volume: 86,881
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen135.1B
