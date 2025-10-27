Eagle Hospitality Trust Receives Court Approval for EH-REIT Termination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eagle Hospitality Trust ( (SG:LIW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eagle Hospitality Trust has received confirmation from the Singapore Court authorizing the termination of its real estate investment trust, EH-REIT, without further applications or actions. As a result of this termination, there will be no distribution to stapled security holders, as remaining assets are required to be distributed to the beneficiaries of the Liquidating Trust under the Confirmed Plan.

Eagle Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust and business trust established on April 11, 2019, under the laws of the Republic of Singapore. It focuses on investments in the hospitality sector.

Current Market Cap: $119.6M

