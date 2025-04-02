Eagle Eye Solutions Strengthens Leadership for Next Growth Phase

The latest update is out from Eagle Eye Solutions ( (GB:EYE) ).

Eagle Eye Solutions has announced significant changes to its board and senior leadership team to support its next growth phase, particularly focusing on the North American loyalty market. Key appointments include Jeff Baskin as Chief Revenue Officer and Zyed Jamoussi as Group CTO, with a strategic emphasis on AI innovation and productization. Founder Steve Rothwell will transition to an advisory role, ensuring continued guidance while stepping back from daily operations. These changes aim to bolster the company’s capabilities in achieving ambitious revenue and EBITDA targets, positioning Eagle Eye for sustained growth and innovation in personalized marketing solutions.

More about Eagle Eye Solutions

Eagle Eye Solutions is a leading SaaS and AI technology company specializing in digital connections for personalized, real-time marketing at scale. The company provides a cloud-based platform, Eagle Eye AIR, which supports loyalty and promotions for retail, travel, and hospitality brands globally. It executes over 1 billion personalized offers weekly and hosts more than 500 million loyalty member wallets. Eagle Eye’s platform is trusted by major retailers worldwide, including Asda, Tesco, and JD Sports, among others.

YTD Price Performance: -21.83%

Average Trading Volume: 23,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £110.2M

For an in-depth examination of EYE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue