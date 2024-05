Eagers Automotive Limited (AU:APE) has released an update.

In a recent update, Nicholas George Politis, a director at Eagers Automotive Limited, has increased his direct and indirect shareholding by acquiring an additional 50,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, at a price of $12.021 per share. This transaction, dated 09/05/2024, brings his total ownership to 72,519,048 ordinary shares in the company.

