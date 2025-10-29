Eagers Automotive Completes Retail Entitlement Offer, Advances CanadaOne Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Eagers Automotive Limited ( (AU:APE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Eagers Automotive Limited has successfully completed its retail entitlement offer, raising approximately A$310 million as part of a larger A$502 million equity raising initiative. This capital will support Eagers’ strategic acquisition of a 65% stake in CanadaOne Auto, aiming to bolster its market presence and deliver value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:APE) stock is a Buy with a A$33.60 price target.

More about Eagers Automotive Limited

Eagers Automotive Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the sale and distribution of motor vehicles. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and engages in strategic investments to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 605,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.24B

