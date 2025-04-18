E2Gold Inc. Terminates Hawkins Property Agreement and Shifts Focus

E2Gold, Inc. ( (TSE:ETU) ) just unveiled an update.

E2Gold Inc. has announced the termination of the Hawkins Property option agreement, retaining no interest in those claims but maintaining a significant claim group in the greenstone belt. The company is shifting its focus to exploring numerous gold and base metal targets on its staked claims and is reviewing its business strategies, including potential mergers and acquisitions, amid challenging market conditions for junior gold explorers.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large flagship property in north-central Ontario, approximately 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine, and 75 km north of the Magino and Island Gold Mines.

