E Split Corp. Announces January 2025 Distribution for Class A Shareholders

E Split Corp. Class A ( (TSE:ENS) ) has issued an update.

E Split Corp. is announcing a January 2025 distribution for its Class A shareholders, set at $0.13 per equity share, payable on February 14, 2025, with a record date of January 31, 2025. This decision may affect the company’s financial distribution strategy and stakeholder expectations, as future distribution amounts may vary due to changes in portfolio composition, issuer payouts, and economic conditions.

More about E Split Corp. Class A

YTD Price Performance: 4.46%

Average Trading Volume: 61,297

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

