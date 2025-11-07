E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Unanimous Support at Annual Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

E-Power Resources, Inc. ( (TSE:EPR) ) has issued an announcement.

E-Power Resources Inc. announced the results of its Annual Meeting, where all proposed motions, including the election of directors, re-appointment of auditors, and approval of stock option and restricted share unit plans, were passed with overwhelming support. This strong shareholder backing reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and its ongoing focus on advancing its graphite exploration projects, positioning E-Power as a key player in the battery minerals sector.

More about E-Power Resources, Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is a Québec-based corporation focused on battery minerals exploration, specifically flake graphite resource development on the Tetepsica Property in the Innu Nation of Pessamit, North Shore Region of Quebec.

Average Trading Volume: 35,207

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.31M

For detailed information about EPR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue