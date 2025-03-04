E-Pango Announces Capital Composition Details

E-Pango ( (FR:ALAGO) ) has provided an update.

E-Pango has released details about its capital composition as of February 28, 2025, highlighting the distribution of shares and voting rights among key stakeholders. The public holds the majority of shares at 86.61%, while other significant shareholders include SAS ENUEVO and SAS PICOTY. This distribution reflects the company’s current ownership structure and potential influence on its strategic decisions.

More about E-Pango

E-Pango is a company specializing in energy supply to businesses and communities, focusing on providing efficient energy solutions within this sector.

YTD Price Performance: 55.45%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.34M

