E.J Holdings Inc. Unveils Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan for Sustainable Growth

E.J Holdings Inc. ( (JP:2153) ) has shared an announcement.

E.J Holdings Inc. has announced its sixth medium-term management plan, ‘E.J-Plan2027’, aimed at long-term growth and enhancing corporate value. The plan includes expanding core businesses, developing new markets, strengthening the value chain, and promoting sustainability management, with specific financial and non-financial targets set for 2028.

More about E.J Holdings Inc.

E.J Holdings Inc. operates in the civil engineering consultancy industry, focusing on infrastructure solutions in Japan. The company is committed to ESG management and aims to contribute to a sustainable society through innovation and evolution.

