E.J Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Fiscal Year Results and Positive Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from E.J Holdings Inc. ( (JP:2153) ).

E.J Holdings Inc. reported a 14.8% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, with a modest rise in operating and ordinary profits. The company anticipates continued growth in the upcoming fiscal year, projecting a 10.1% increase in net sales and a 11.6% rise in operating profit, despite challenges in forecasting due to the seasonal nature of its business.

More about E.J Holdings Inc.

E.J Holdings Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in an industry that focuses on providing services and products primarily to central ministries and local governments. The company has a significant market focus on delivering its offerings towards the end of the fiscal year, which influences its sales patterns.

Average Trading Volume: 76,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen27.14B

For detailed information about 2153 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue