E-Home Plans Shareholder Vote on Stock Consolidation

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd. has scheduled an Extraordinary General Meeting for shareholders on May 31, 2024, to vote on a proposed share consolidation, which could range from a 1-for-2 to a 1-for-10 ratio, as determined by the Board. The Board may also resolve any issues concerning fractional shares resulting from the consolidation, and retains the right to abandon the consolidation if deemed not in the company’s best interest.

