E-Commodities Secures RMB150 Million Credit Facility

E-Commodities Holdings Limited (HK:1733) has released an update.

E-Commodities Holdings Limited has secured a significant credit facility of up to RMB150 million from China Everbright Bank for its subsidiary, Hainan More Richway Supply Chain Management. This new financial backing, guaranteed by E-Commodities and Inner Mongolia Haotong Energy, aims to bolster liquidity and support business operations, enhancing the overall cash flow of the group.

