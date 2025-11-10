E. Bon Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
E. Bon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0599) ) just unveiled an update.
E. Bon Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant financial downturn for the six months ending September 2025. The company anticipates a loss of HK$2.9 million, a stark contrast to the HK$12.1 million profit before tax reported in the same period last year. This decline is attributed to adverse macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and sector-specific challenges, which have led to a 29.6% drop in revenue. Despite these challenges, the company has maintained a stable gross margin ratio and reduced operating expenses by HK$4.5 million to partially offset the lower gross profit.
More about E. Bon Holdings Limited
Average Trading Volume: 139,759
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: HK$129.4M
See more data about 0599 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.