E. Bon Holdings Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

E. Bon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0599) ) just unveiled an update.

E. Bon Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant financial downturn for the six months ending September 2025. The company anticipates a loss of HK$2.9 million, a stark contrast to the HK$12.1 million profit before tax reported in the same period last year. This decline is attributed to adverse macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical tensions, and sector-specific challenges, which have led to a 29.6% drop in revenue. Despite these challenges, the company has maintained a stable gross margin ratio and reduced operating expenses by HK$4.5 million to partially offset the lower gross profit.

Average Trading Volume: 139,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$129.4M

