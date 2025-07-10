Dyno Nobel Reports Director’s Interest Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) has issued an update.

Incitec Pivot’s subsidiary, Dyno Nobel Limited, has reported a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically concerning John Ho. The announcement indicates no change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares held, which remains at 157,489,475. However, Janchor Partners Pan-Asian Master Fund and Janchor Partners Opportunities Master Fund III have increased their non-voting cash-settled derivative positions, bringing the total to 80,781,962 shares. This adjustment raises the aggregate relevant interests to 238,271,437 fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic position in the market.

More about Incitec Pivot

Average Trading Volume: 6,239,873

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.1B

