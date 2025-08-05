Dyno Nobel Maintains Director’s Interest in Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ).

Incitec Pivot’s subsidiary, Dyno Nobel Limited, has announced no change in the director John Ho’s indirect interest in the company’s securities. The announcement highlights that Janchor Partners, acting as an investment manager, maintains control over the disposal of a significant number of shares, with no new acquisitions or disposals reported. Additionally, there has been an increase in non-voting cash-settled derivative positions held by Janchor Partners, indicating a strategic positioning in the company’s stock.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DNL) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Incitec Pivot stock, see the AU:DNL Stock Forecast page.

More about Incitec Pivot

Average Trading Volume: 5,882,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.33B

Find detailed analytics on DNL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

