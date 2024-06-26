Dynasty Fine Wines Announces Board Restructuring

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (HK:0828) has released an update.

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited has announced updates to its Board of Directors, listing executive and non-executive members, including the chairman and vice chairman, along with their committee roles. The company’s three board committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—feature a mix of members, with specific individuals designated as chairpersons. This restructuring was detailed in an announcement dated June 26, 2024.

