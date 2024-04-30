Dynamic Metals Advances Magnesite Project

Dynamic Metals Limited (AU:DYM) has released an update.

Dynamic Metals Limited, in partnership with GWR Group, has reported significant progress at the Prospect Ridge Magnesite project in Tasmania, which hosts Australia’s third-largest magnesite inventory. The project is advancing with core samples currently under analysis in Europe, and a Federal government funded research collaboration aims at sustainable critical minerals production. Furthermore, GWR is investigating the potential for ‘green processing’ in a nearby planned industrial hub, and is also exploring historical occurrences of gold, copper, and iron ore within the project area.

For further insights into AU:DYM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.