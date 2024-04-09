Dynamic Group Director’s Holding Adjustment

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (AU:DDB) has released an update.

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited has announced that Director Mark Davis’s indirect interest in the company has changed due to the expiration and subsequent cancellation of 200,000 unlisted incentive options. Following this change, Davis still holds 9,614,553 fully paid ordinary shares and various unlisted incentive options. No new interests were acquired, and the transactions did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

For further insights into AU:DDB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.