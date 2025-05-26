Dynam Japan Holdings Reports Increased Profit Despite Revenue Decline

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Dynam Japan Holdings Co ( (HK:6889) ) has issued an update.

Dynam Japan Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its annual results for the year ending March 31, 2025, highlighting a 3.3% decrease in total revenue to ¥126,076 million. Despite the revenue decline, the company achieved an 11.6% increase in profit before income tax and an 18.5% rise in net profit attributable to owners, reflecting improved profitability. The company operated 427 halls as of March 31, 2025, down from 433 the previous year, and declared a final dividend of ¥2.5 per ordinary share, maintaining its interim dividend level.

More about Dynam Japan Holdings Co

Dynam Japan Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on the management and operation of pachinko halls in Japan. The company is known for its extensive network of gaming halls, providing leisure and gaming services to a broad customer base.

Average Trading Volume: 55,339

Current Market Cap: HK$2.31B

