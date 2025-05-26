Dynam Japan Holdings Declares Final Dividend for FY 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Dynam Japan Holdings Co ( (HK:6889) ) has issued an update.

Dynam Japan Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of JPY2.50 per ordinary share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, payable on June 25, 2025. The announcement includes details on the exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar conversions and outlines tax implications for shareholders, emphasizing the need for professional advice on tax matters.

More about Dynam Japan Holdings Co

Dynam Japan Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in Japan, operating within the financial sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is known for its involvement in the gaming and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on the operation of pachinko halls across Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 55,339

Current Market Cap: HK$2.31B

