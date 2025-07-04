Dynagreen Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has provided an update.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. has established a nomination committee under its board of directors to enhance its corporate governance structure. The committee is responsible for recommending criteria and procedures for selecting directors and senior management, ensuring diversity and appropriate skills are considered in the selection process. This initiative aims to strengthen the company’s development strategy and maintain a balanced board composition, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the environmental protection industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchanges, focusing on providing environmental protection services.

