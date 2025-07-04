Dynagreen Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1330) ) has issued an announcement.

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. announced the composition of its board of directors, detailing the roles and functions of each member. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to structured governance and strategic oversight, which may impact its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the environmental protection industry, focusing on sustainable solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,615,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.33B

