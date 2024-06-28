Dynacor Announces April 2024 Dividend Payment

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) has released an update.

Dynacor Group Inc., an industrial gold ore processor, has announced a monthly dividend of C$0.01167 per share for April 2024, payable to shareholders on record by April 10, 2024. The upcoming dividend marks the company’s 49th dividend distribution and reflects its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns, with the caveat that future dividends will be determined by the company’s financial health and other relevant factors. Dynacor, which focuses on environmentally and socially responsible gold production, is actively seeking to expand its processing operations beyond Peru.

