Dyna-Mac Secures Record S$896 Million Order Book

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. has reached a milestone with a record order book valued at S$896 million, including a historic contract for process module construction and additional agreements for various services on vessels, extending project deliveries up to 2026. The company’s recent expansion and upgrades have enhanced its construction efficiency and productivity, promising to deliver more with less manpower and time. Despite the significant new contracts, these are not projected to materially affect the Group’s earnings per share or net tangible assets for the financial year ending in December 2024.

