Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. (SG:NO4) has released an update.

Hanwha Ocean SG Holdings Pte. Ltd., through United Overseas Bank Limited, has declared its cash offer for all ordinary shares of Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd. to be unconditional, meeting the merger control conditions successfully. This development could significantly impact Dyna-Mac’s stock value, capturing the attention of market participants and investors.

