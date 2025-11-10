Dycom Appoints Stephen LeClair to Board of Directors

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 10, 2025, Dycom Industries, Inc. announced the appointment of Mr. Stephen O. LeClair to its Board of Directors. Mr. LeClair, who has an extensive background in leadership roles at Core & Main, Inc. and HD Supply, brings significant experience in corporate strategy and growth. His appointment increases the board size from nine to ten members and is effective immediately, with a term extending until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This strategic move is expected to enhance Dycom’s governance and potentially strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (DY) stock is a Buy with a $320.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dycom stock, see the DY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DY is a Outperform.

Dycom’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and a highly positive earnings call, which highlight robust growth prospects and strategic opportunities. Technical analysis and valuation present moderate risks, with the stock trading at a premium and showing mild bearish momentum.

More about Dycom

Average Trading Volume: 394,170

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.29B

